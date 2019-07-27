Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $764,198; Kellner Capital Has Lifted Navigators Group (NAVG) Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 11,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 2.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 3.28M shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 0.52% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 850,585 shares. 16,305 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 2,475 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 11,040 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 140,830 shares. Gabelli Company Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.78% or 86,569 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.73% or 56,294 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 10,450 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 602,946 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Glazer Lc accumulated 72,550 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Varma Vivek C sold $3.46 million. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,204 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 31,987 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Patten Group has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sequoia Fin Advsr Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barr E S & has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cedar Rock Limited accumulated 17.13% or 9.97M shares. Founders Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,885 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt invested in 58,730 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability invested in 3.65 million shares. Shufro Rose & Communication Ltd Co owns 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 109,658 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt accumulated 1,142 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62,066 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Burns J W reported 89,417 shares.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares to 53,628 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

