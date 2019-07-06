Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Workday (WDAY) Holding by $527,040; Market Value Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 388 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 515,021 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pnc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 638,637 shares. 27,799 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company has 60,011 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Shelton has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 1.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 29,700 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 575 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 1,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rnc Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 15,452 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 73,242 shares valued at $5.01M were sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 1. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,288 shares to 106,903 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 11,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,910 shares to 66,572 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 selling transactions for $10.85 million activity. 4,800 shares were sold by Shaughnessy James P, worth $799,643. Another trade for 4,024 shares valued at $663,398 was sold by Bozzini James. 6,048 shares were sold by Sisco Robynne, worth $996,435 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 3,483 shares valued at $573,755 was sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. $1.05 million worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by BHUSRI ANEEL. The insider Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465.