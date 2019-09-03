Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $337,588; Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Stake in Itron (ITRI) by $17.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 3.47 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 378,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.09 million, up from 780,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 191,468 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Amg Funds Llc reported 7,158 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 13,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 0.06% or 5,906 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 17,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 17,847 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 195,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has 13,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,950 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 441,200 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 34,156 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,533 shares. Washington Tru Bank holds 1,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 65,876 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 117,884 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $129.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,141 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James weakens Itron bull stance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.