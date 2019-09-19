Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Cut Position; Sanders Capital Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $21.97 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 343,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11.11M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716.51 million, up from 10.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 3.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 89,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394.10 million, down from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 2.08M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 10.03 million shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.1% or 108,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability reported 38,173 shares. Td Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,529 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.68% or 5.93M shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 269,709 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 13,691 shares. Frontier Investment accumulated 1.93% or 504,804 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 6,990 shares stake. Oarsman Capital owns 87,457 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 1.54% or 816,903 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 4,962 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Tech Companies to Watch in 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Stock Is Too Pricey After Monster 60% Surge – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 800 shares. Amp Capital accumulated 0.54% or 1.17 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.32% or 463,439 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 370 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Coast Limited Liability Corporation reported 112,049 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Riverbridge Prns Limited Com reported 772,165 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc holds 0.36% or 219,037 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 10,816 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.83M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 123,651 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 209,160 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).