Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Redmile Group Has Increased Epizyme (EPZM) Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33M, up from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 677,355 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 259,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, down from 264,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 7.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.89 million are held by Blackrock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4,930 shares. Redmile Gp Llc reported 2.81% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 59,205 shares in its portfolio. Foresite Capital Management Ii Limited Company reported 1.49 million shares stake. Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.67% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 11,661 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company. 130,300 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,100 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 51,200 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 161,611 shares. 203 are held by Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 1.10M shares. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 16,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49 million shares to 10.97M shares, valued at $267.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,932 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc holds 88,645 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Fin Limited Liability Corp has 2.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Calamos Wealth Mngmt owns 16,456 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc reported 99,756 shares. Hamel Inc holds 1.78% or 53,480 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Advisory Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 60,644 shares. Bokf Na invested in 160,638 shares. Td Capital Lc owns 203 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,987 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.03% or 2,744 shares in its portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Com reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pacifica Capital Invests Ltd Com accumulated 514,851 shares or 18.35% of the stock. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Great Lakes Advsrs Llc invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares to 400,739 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 17,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).