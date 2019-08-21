Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Holding by $1.40 Million; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Has Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 18,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 41,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 22,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.81M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 806,913 shares traded or 39.46% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cincinnati Ins stated it has 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 17,200 shares. Bokf Na has 19,900 shares. 20,840 are owned by Diversified. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 55,000 shares. 1,048 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James Advisors reported 95,192 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 8.23 million shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 68,421 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Ltd Partnership, a Vermont-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Apollo Mgmt Holdg Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 80,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,566 shares in its portfolio.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares to 110,934 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,348 shares to 11,153 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,238 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).