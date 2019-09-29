Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake by $1.93 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,284 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 60,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company owns 340,792 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 621,432 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 324,910 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 606,124 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 147,610 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Advisory Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 750 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 234,768 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Whittier Trust Co invested in 0% or 32 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 9,832 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 607,316 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios has 2.61% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 372,156 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,439 shares. Bailard owns 58,245 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.4% or 20,365 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Lc reported 58,009 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 206,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.61M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.37% or 115,788 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winslow Asset Management holds 10,116 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices stated it has 20,777 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc reported 4,849 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 0.83% or 24,296 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,550 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

