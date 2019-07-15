Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Trimmed Position by $515,188; Cardinal Capital Management Maintains Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 11,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 328,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 11.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 2.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13 million for 30.78 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 774,770 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Communications reported 0.07% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.34% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap accumulated 51,030 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 168 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Central Natl Bank Tru has 1.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Natl Oh holds 6,291 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated reported 0.28% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 42,773 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% or 7,452 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,627 shares to 73,208 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 60,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Opus Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.76% or 80,000 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Strategic Ltd Liability Com invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connecticut-based Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Andra Ap stated it has 84,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). D E Shaw & Company reported 6.93 million shares. 27,731 were reported by Caprock Group. 26.64M were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 81,995 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd invested in 30,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,300 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

