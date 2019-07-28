Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Apple and Intel Reportedly Close to Deal for 5G Modem Unit, Starbucks Gains Stake in Restaurant Tech Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,737 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. 50,000 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested in 0.09% or 10,327 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howard Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,900 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.89% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Profit Mgmt Lc invested in 14,925 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.21% stake. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.06% or 4,877 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 9,672 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 71,288 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 315,841 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 29,600 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.79M shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.07M shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).