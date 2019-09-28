Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $597,683 as Share Price Rose; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position Has Raised by Omni Partners Llp

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 17,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 90,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, up from 73,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.23M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pictet Bank And holds 7,542 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 172,738 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt reported 12,087 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Clark Management Grp Inc holds 2,938 shares. 48,031 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Middleton Ma reported 1.73% stake. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.63% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kistler reported 0.29% stake. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 1.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.97% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.37% or 214,729 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,385 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 15,941 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.88% or 13,933 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 278 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0% or 6,417 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 20,041 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moneta Inv Advsr Lc has 0.2% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,028 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 20,987 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 21,936 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 11,135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct owns 6,100 shares. Nuance Ltd Liability Com, Kansas-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 0.02% or 25,878 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,182 shares.

