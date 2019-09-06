Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Its Holding by $603,659

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 billion, down from 27,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 747,935 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 116,423 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 110,218 shares. Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,179 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1,387 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aspiriant Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,629 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Keystone Planning accumulated 62,427 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amer Natl Insurance Com Tx holds 59,765 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 132,778 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 5,137 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mathes Communications holds 4,625 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 29,861 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 112,709 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Com has invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.10M for 19.13 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares to 15,261 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond (MBB) by 1,481 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 9,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.