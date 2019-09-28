Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Raised Holding by $3.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Upped by Mcrae Capital Management Inc

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 39,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 99,641 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35M, up from 60,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Starbucks a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern invested in 20.18M shares. River Road Asset Llc owns 219,037 shares. Blue Finance accumulated 0.11% or 2,539 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 4,575 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 3,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 446,835 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth reported 2,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alta Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspen Invest Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,061 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Lp reported 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Finance Companies Lllp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 32,023 shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj stated it has 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle Commerce owns 196,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.29% or 167,778 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signaturefd Lc has 0.62% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Interest Investors has 3.88 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ancora Advsrs Llc, a Us-based fund reported 18,526 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management owns 108,943 shares. Brookstone invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,057 shares. Cohen holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsrs Management Limited Liability invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 123,957 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) For Its Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.