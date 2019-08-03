Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $561,440 as Share Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares to 58,406 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns LP reported 89,792 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fcg Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,223 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated accumulated 8,796 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 49,677 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 27,069 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.06% or 7,804 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 101,902 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 251,276 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.72M shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,600 shares or 0.66% of the stock. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.45% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 79,671 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 261,400 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of the West Selects Mortgage Cadence Platform to Support Its Mortgage Operations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.