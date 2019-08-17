Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Decreased Stake by $432,086; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $315,928; Share Price Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Lc has 2,000 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Ca stated it has 4.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Novare Cap reported 3,595 shares. Botty Llc invested in 11,516 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 11,090 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Wealthquest has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 586 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 1,321 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 863 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 145 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 1,162 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Barton Inv Management has invested 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 120 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares to 97,235 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,825 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 132,057 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank has 1.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Trust has invested 1.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.34% or 922,219 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 39,579 shares. 6,783 were accumulated by Community Bancorporation Na. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.55% stake. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 64,922 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18,974 are held by Roberts Glore & Il. Canandaigua Bancorporation And holds 35,515 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.38% or 27,215 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 0.09% or 540,238 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 15,143 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.