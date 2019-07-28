Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Ledyard National Bank Cut Holding by $739,926; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Raised Stake by $896,400

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,321 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 131,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 351,002 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Inc accumulated 79,273 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Heritage Investors Management holds 0.01% or 3,346 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 92,135 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 6,146 shares. 12,631 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated. Wespac Lc reported 3,975 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 12,517 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 1,554 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cwh Management Incorporated invested in 10,814 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 137,461 shares. Enterprise Services Corporation reported 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). South Dakota Inv Council has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,300 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96,564 shares to 96,784 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 307,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 101,756 shares. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 4.91% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 13,868 were reported by Ims Capital Mgmt. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Aqr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 17,566 shares. Vanguard reported 1.46M shares. 21,942 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hennessy Advsr, a California-based fund reported 254,800 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 2,612 shares. Granite Point Capital Management Lp owns 134,851 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Llc reported 2,312 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company invested in 220,919 shares or 0.13% of the stock.