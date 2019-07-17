Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increases Holding in Domtar (UFS)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 993,190 shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 151,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,900 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, down from 447,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 5.59M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 13,283 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Shelton Capital holds 0.02% or 236 shares. First Lp reported 85,197 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 306,684 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 615,795 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 49,822 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,532 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited reported 0.04% stake. 5,700 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Llc. First Personal Finance reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Corporation accumulated 16,171 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company reported 18,191 shares. Earnest Ltd Co invested in 0% or 43 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 142,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 884,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,718 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock or 152,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Ltd has 2.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Lllp reported 32,918 shares stake. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Financial In has invested 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Co stated it has 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blackrock holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 82.00 million shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com accumulated 6,495 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 0.12% or 11,995 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Company has 67,232 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 122,440 shares. Fcg Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 3,223 shares. Tealwood Asset owns 30,850 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,516 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 1.1% or 120,403 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 154,704 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 162,500 shares to 996,388 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.