Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Stake by $555,851; Salzhauer Michael Holding in Metlife (MET) Has Cut by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 28,818 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 35,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 3.81M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 2.99M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,702 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

