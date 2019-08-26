Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Union Bankshares Has Decreased Holding by $511,340; American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Its V F (VFC) Position by $391,558

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 1.00 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 57,303 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 5.05 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 4,285 shares. Aldebaran Inc owns 28,488 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,645 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.24M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cedar Rock Cap invested in 17.13% or 9.97M shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 1.07M shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 26.23 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Check Cap Mgmt Ca holds 27,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Madison Invest has 521,464 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 79,800 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 423,415 are owned by Scotia Incorporated. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.33M shares. Saratoga And Invest Mngmt invested in 696,222 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc reported 3,740 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

