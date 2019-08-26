Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Symmetry Peak Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Maintains Stake in Progressive (PGR)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 2.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 10,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 646,495 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company has invested 1.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 103,873 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 0.31% or 1.13 million shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,170 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 0% or 22 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 18,126 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru holds 1.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 159,733 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 200,213 shares stake. 54,371 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 43,115 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 28,017 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,493 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,000 shares. Thornburg Investment reported 710,548 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc (Call) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc (Call).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95M for 34.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 10,053 shares to 3,089 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Company by 35,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,389 shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).