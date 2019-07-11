Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Hendershot Investments Lowered Position by $764,198; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Atlanta Capital Group

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 49,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 8.94 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 1.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 241,934 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Company Inc has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,259 shares. Perkins Coie Com has 43,593 shares. Nomura reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Community Bancshares Na reported 6,783 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.83% or 84,330 shares. Moreover, Logan Capital Mgmt has 1.57% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 342,372 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 39,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.96 million shares. 41,222 are held by Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co. Check Cap Mngmt Ca owns 27,800 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares to 53,628 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 11,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.22 million for 30.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,710 shares to 616 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,405 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

