Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Fruth Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $451,400; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 2.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 63,120 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.