Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Brighton Jones Has Trimmed by $515,188 Its Holding; Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $5.62 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 47,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,785 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 193,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 274,058 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 3.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 21,875 shares to 40,926 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $192.75 million for 23.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 17,152 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

