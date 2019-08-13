Starbucks (SBUX) Position Held by Thornburg Investment Management Inc; Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose While Meritage Group LP Decreased Stake by $12.85 Million

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $214.23. About 371,296 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Parallel 2018-1 Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), Series 2018a; Outlook Is Stable; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Bullitt County School District, Ky’s 2018 Lease Revenue Bonds; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Papua New Guinea’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms B2 Rating; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Integro’s B3 Corporate Family Rating Following Announcement To Acquire Tysers; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Ubs Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C9, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C9; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Intervias’ Ratings; Assigns Ba2/Aa2.Br To Proposed Brl800 Million Debentures; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To $201m Pennsylvania Cops; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Maintains Stable Outlook On Czech Banking System As Economy Continues To Flourish

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 49,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 710,548 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82M, up from 660,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 6.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tompkins Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,881 shares. Bp Plc reported 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Twin Cap Mngmt reported 156,830 shares. 2.81M are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 98,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Alta Cap Management Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,940 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 6,509 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,009 shares. 89,792 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Cwh Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 10,814 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 1.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.31M shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 333,824 shares to 5.29 million shares, valued at $301.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 361,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.10M shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: DECK,MHK,SBUX,BWA – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $303.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).