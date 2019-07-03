Starbucks (SBUX) Position Has Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Smith Moore & Company Decreased Its Holding by $487,791 as Market Value Declined

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 24,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,105 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 131,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,382 shares to 37,842 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 4,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 20,160 shares to 122,329 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,508 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26 million worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

