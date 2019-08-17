Starbucks (SBUX) Position Has Boosted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $3.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 35,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 4,214 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).