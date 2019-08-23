Starbucks (SBUX) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management Llc; Prospector Partners Has Increased Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 15.06M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 513.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 129,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 154,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 6.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares to 176,401 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,254 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 2.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 67,573 shares. D E Shaw Commerce Inc holds 5.21 million shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 25,443 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.26% or 109,665 shares in its portfolio. Covington invested in 0.44% or 114,363 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 3.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 10,180 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 13,979 shares. Artisan Partners Lp has 11.03M shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 462,962 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.26% or 182,867 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,116 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.