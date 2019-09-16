Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Wedgewood Partners Decreased Its Position; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose, Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.45 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 116,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 595,104 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89 million, down from 711,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 566,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.64M, down from 590,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

