Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Its Position; Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) Position by $1.43 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (BXMT) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 42,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 47,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 101,800 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 1.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares to 495,602 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 13,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.35 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,448 shares to 73,044 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Series (SPY) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Port Total Stock Market (THRK).