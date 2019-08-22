Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Position; As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bbr Partners Decreased Its Position by $595,808

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 29,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 43,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 741,478 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.87M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 113,074 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winfield Assoc holds 0.13% or 3,255 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Investments invested in 0.28% or 7,764 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 3,100 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.37% or 33,164 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 81,575 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has 77,120 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 5,716 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 42,278 shares. Michigan-based Exchange Capital has invested 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Culbertson A N And Communications has 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 278,930 were accumulated by Da Davidson &.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,323 shares to 401,205 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 23,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Guggenheim has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Buckhead Capital Management accumulated 72,112 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 401,437 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0.01% or 110,656 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 931,277 shares. Moon Management Lc has 70,512 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 829,317 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amg Tru Comml Bank holds 0.33% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 123,260 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 16,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension Service stated it has 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington-based Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 1.75M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares to 27,988 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

