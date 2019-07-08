Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined While Voya Investment Management Has Raised by $559,080 Its Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 11,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,834 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 63,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 1.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,463 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.18 million, up from 340,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 743,514 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 526,156 shares to 909,048 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 17,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,569 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10,143 shares to 19,636 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

