Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted by $476,412 Its Position; Suvretta Capital Management Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Boosted by $10.24 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 473,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, up from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 17,223 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.50 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pinnacle Limited invested in 766,243 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated reported 6,759 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Roanoke Asset Management Ny accumulated 2.38% or 44,510 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 3,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 2.56 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Adirondack Trust stated it has 938 shares. Bb&T Limited holds 0.06% or 55,683 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 6,749 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation stated it has 88,130 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 375,811 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 2,000 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

