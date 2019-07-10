Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $656,528; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding Has Upped by Okumus Fund Management Ltd

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,230 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 20,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 1.53 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 945,379 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn reported 1.7% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.02% or 11.40M shares. 114,953 are held by Saba Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 590,945 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Llc holds 2.58M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 143,527 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company accumulated 25,200 shares. 14,643 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,376 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 208,797 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.16 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.