Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Merriman Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $323,676; Ftb Advisors Raised Eaton Plc Com (ETN) Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Com (ETN) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 56,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.84 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc Com Usd0.10 (NYSE:BBY) by 4,376 shares to 78,261 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Intl Tr (BWX) by 32,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 7,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 786,249 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 8,973 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 129,670 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 186,141 shares. 14,706 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Lc. Wilen Inv Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 3,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 5,821 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 0.15% or 10,576 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 228,762 shares. Skba Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.93% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability invested in 47,035 shares or 1.73% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amg National Trust Fincl Bank holds 61,246 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

