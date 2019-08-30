Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Peapack (PGC) Position Has Raised by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 20,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 137,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 117,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 5,447 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 775,450 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

