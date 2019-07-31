Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Maintained by Junto Capital Management Lp; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Boosted by Centre Asset Management Llc

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 8.51M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company's stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 120,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 9.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com" published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset reported 26,398 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios holds 21,394 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 35,787 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Parthenon Ltd Liability owns 212,487 shares. 59,609 are owned by Delta Asset Lc Tn. Moreover, Ashford Cap Management has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,001 shares. 53,247 were accumulated by Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Holderness stated it has 48,633 shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Management reported 1.79% stake. Heartland Advsrs owns 161,707 shares. Patten Grp has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moller Financial Ser holds 0.21% or 5,883 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 1.38% stake. Westover invested in 0.13% or 3,145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Td Asset Management holds 1.47M shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Orrstown Svcs accumulated 12,844 shares or 1.34% of the stock. The California-based Private Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stephens Ar holds 0.22% or 125,073 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 2,910 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.14% or 3.07M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 79,800 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 585,240 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc stated it has 63,896 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Lc reported 6.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 1.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6.26 million shares. Moreover, Comm Bancorp has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).