Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Maintained by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company; Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $307,347

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.91 million shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt accumulated 187,288 shares. Conning reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, City Holdings Llc has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has 9,485 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.67% stake. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 607,479 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 755,363 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa accumulated 29,440 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,839 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability accumulated 19,557 shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 42,555 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.74% or 104,746 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Lc holds 6,015 shares. Addison Cap holds 26,912 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares to 14,942 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0.02% stake. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 601,491 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers reported 36,040 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aldebaran Financial reported 28,488 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 4,158 shares. Vista Capital Ptnrs reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Central Bank & Trust & Tru holds 1.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 79,803 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation has 60,758 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Co Nj stated it has 4,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,600 are held by Ithaka Group Limited Com. Aureus Asset Mngmt reported 84,330 shares.