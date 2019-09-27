Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Has Increased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $5.69 Million

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 6.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, down from 7.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 4.82 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 2.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video)

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 167,200 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $50.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 31,295 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 95,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 43,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 76,644 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 246,735 shares. Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.32% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 156,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Earnest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22M for 87.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 60,800 shares. 8,311 are held by Grimes & Incorporated. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,300 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 40,473 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.21% stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 85,535 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 31,065 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 81,645 shares. Gruss Inc holds 0.45% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,600 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.85M shares. 960 were reported by Country Tru Natl Bank. Everence Mgmt owns 27,799 shares.