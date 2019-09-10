Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Westend Advisors Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding Held by Ronna Sue Cohen

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 500,692 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22B, down from 532,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 1.49 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 7362.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 39,977 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 24/04/2018 – BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial: KGS-Alpha Acquisition Complementary to U.S. Strategy; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CEO WHITE BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – BMO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON APPOINTMENTS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Undercuts BMO, TD on Variable Rates as Mortgage Fight Brews; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON ‘FRAUDSTER’ INCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 68,156 shares to 313,734 shares, valued at $14.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

