Starbucks (SBUX) Holder United Asset Strategies Lowered Holding by $449,476 as Share Value Rose; Neville Rodie & Shaw Boosted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 1.03M shares. Confluence Invest Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 597,636 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 17,403 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 163,277 are owned by North Star Asset Inc. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,612 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 363,119 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd owns 6,376 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pitcairn Co holds 0.16% or 27,438 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma has 4,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 37,044 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.13% or 3,528 shares. Monetary Mngmt owns 7,910 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,953 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,724 shares or 7.89% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt accumulated 4.29% or 129,910 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Conning reported 43,462 shares. Northstar Group has 74,331 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability owns 18,097 shares. Logan Capital invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Captrust Advisors has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amer Gru has 586,925 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Com holds 4,536 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 36,955 shares. 350,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Parnassus Ca invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acg Wealth reported 34,364 shares stake.

