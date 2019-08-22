Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Price Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 2.12M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 112,133 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc (Call) by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qudian Inc (Call) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc (Call).

