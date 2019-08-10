Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $592,296; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, State Street Has Trimmed Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 8,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 83,088 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 91,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 26,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8.75M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 billion, down from 8.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 36,688 shares to 215,322 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares to 101,377 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

