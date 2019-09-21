Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $768,165; Apriem Advisors Has Increased Chevron New (CVX) Position by $343,728

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 225,243 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88M, down from 234,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,459 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 605,734 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested 1.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riggs Asset Managment Communications reported 1,602 shares. Excalibur has 2.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 4,702 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 31,581 shares. Willis Counsel reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 5,282 shares. 160,788 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie. 17,692 are held by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Lesa Sroufe Com has 2,029 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 5,034 shares. Washington Bankshares stated it has 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 485,827 shares to 84,356 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,666 shares to 56,055 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 14,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Management Company has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ing Groep Nv holds 347,841 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Finance Companies Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mercer Advisers Inc holds 18,377 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp has invested 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gruss & Company invested in 5,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Goodwin Daniel L owns 3,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 173,938 shares. 1,654 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Colorado-based Semper Augustus Invests Gru Ltd Liability has invested 5.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Retirement Of Alabama owns 973,580 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

