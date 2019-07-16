Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Smead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $720,982 as Stock Price Rose; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $2.71 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 100,883 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 320,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 2.90 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Llc owns 72,090 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Prescott Group Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Intrust Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 27,292 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co owns 105,690 shares. Amg Funds Lc owns 19,210 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York stated it has 2.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Creative Planning invested in 0.07% or 261,293 shares. Moreover, Westfield Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 62,173 shares. 2.44 million are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. London Of Virginia reported 3,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.29% or 115,909 shares. Cidel Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Autus Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,362 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) and GrubHub (GRUB) Surge This Month: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks adds new markets to delivery program – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If you invested $1,000 in Starbucks 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205,855 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 648,069 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 8,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 4 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Element Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,135 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Vident Advisory Limited stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 3.03 million were reported by State Street. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 3,800 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Geode Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.96M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.