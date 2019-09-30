Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $332,083 as Stock Value Rose; As Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Declined, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $2.18 Million

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 4.42M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 2.13 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested in 0.07% or 135,450 shares. Check Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 8,060 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 136,440 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Btc Capital Management invested in 6,370 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spinnaker invested in 8,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 226,376 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 0.04% or 84,895 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 441,500 shares. 25,130 are owned by Leavell Inv Mngmt. Macquarie has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 17,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability Co invested in 18,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Svcs Of America owns 427,003 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. 256,610 are held by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).