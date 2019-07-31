Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Its Holding by $9.38 Million; As Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stock Declined, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Holding by $16.58 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,292 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, up from 66,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $517.92. About 146,241 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 2.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,100 shares to 554,818 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Cp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,438 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 0.48% or 474,227 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 146,204 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Westwood Gp owns 73,227 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,640 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 984,626 shares. Skylands Ltd Company accumulated 325 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv, New York-based fund reported 6,739 shares. Neuberger Berman has invested 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Com owns 1,800 shares. Hs Mgmt Prns Lc reported 3.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh reported 0.92% stake. First Fincl In reported 0.89% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 540,238 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 32,669 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability owns 31,459 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 0.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,907 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 5,887 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,017 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4,400 are owned by Waters Parkerson Ltd Company. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.86% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Guardian Trust Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Swedbank owns 1.56M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 8,640 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.79 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.