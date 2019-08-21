Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Cut Its Holding by $9.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Lowered Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 2.40M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 104,810 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares to 976,559 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 151,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.14M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 83,309 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 76,665 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 4,320 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 25,456 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6.67 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 813,169 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group has 10,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 9,572 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 73,585 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Group accumulated 0.03% or 2,080 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited reported 3,483 shares. 3.73 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Polen Cap Management reported 13.59M shares or 5.28% of all its holdings. Hightower Svcs Lta accumulated 88,140 shares. Two Sigma Lc has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,669 shares. 28,488 were reported by Aldebaran Financial Incorporated. Private Trust Na has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,684 shares. Girard Ltd accumulated 0.83% or 59,907 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated owns 115,312 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirador Cap Prns LP holds 0.35% or 8,789 shares. Motco holds 1% or 134,042 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability owns 53,712 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).