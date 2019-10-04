Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Polen Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $189.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $947.88 million, down from 13.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 3.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 192,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 336,114 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, up from 143,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 5.86M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,617 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Lc holds 2.26 million shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 2.24M shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 54,984 shares. 13,988 are owned by Myriad Asset Management Limited. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,625 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 5,396 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc invested in 188 shares. 236,061 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. First Republic Mngmt reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested in 64,505 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 645,000 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 38,848 shares to 11,483 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 125,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,298 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding Nv Ny Reg Shs (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & invested in 4.80 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 43,803 shares. Marco Mngmt Llc holds 15,744 shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 35,646 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Pictet Fincl Bank & Ltd invested in 7,542 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Com invested 0.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 114,599 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Com Dc has 2.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 2,770 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.47% or 18,021 shares. 800 were reported by M&R Management Inc. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 395,869 shares. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 8,566 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,156 shares to 145,554 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.