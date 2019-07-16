Starbucks (SBUX) Holder North American Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $553,076; As P & G (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Has Cut Stake by $420,160

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.87. About 5.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51 million, down from 202,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 5.39 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares to 143,802 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton LP stated it has 1.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tctc Holding Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,706 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 710,548 were accumulated by Thornburg Invest Management. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,452 shares. Advisory Serv holds 0.07% or 4,795 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 987,676 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication, Japan-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested 7.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.11% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 823,902 shares. Architects invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 29,234 are owned by Colony Gp Llc. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 168,928 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 4,095 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,081 shares stake. Connors Investor Svcs accumulated 0.19% or 13,264 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 122,580 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Dsam Prtnrs (London) owns 36,000 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookstone Cap invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Wealth invested in 4,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company has 14,499 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd accumulated 169 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 4.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sol Mngmt owns 21,283 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 150,295 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.