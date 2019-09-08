Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Position by $483,812; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Position by $7.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $147.74. About 255,783 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 140,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 146,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $78.92 million for 35.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,913 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 87,992 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 130,888 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Counselors Inc holds 5,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Hwg Lp has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Voloridge Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tarbox Family Office has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,893 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 581,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,174 shares. Ipswich Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,055 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,050 shares to 654,895 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 210,023 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Martin Currie reported 225,954 shares stake. 3,905 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.09% or 72,704 shares. Haverford Finance invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 611,210 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Columbus Circle has 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 484,573 shares. Bokf Na reported 160,638 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 420,738 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspen Investment Mngmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). South State reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 331,854 shares.