Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Wayfair (W) Stock Price Rose While Prescott General Partners Lowered Position by $102.27 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 1.17 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.31% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Price T Rowe Inc Md has 66,726 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 1,810 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 165 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 3,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 10,529 shares. Buckingham Cap Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 72,237 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advisory Ltd owns 3,160 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 3.12 million shares. Raymond James & has 4,758 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 30,000 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 14 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bokf Na holds 4,991 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 26 sales for $14.24 million activity. $92,510 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Mulliken John Champlin on Tuesday, January 15. On Monday, February 4 the insider Shah Niraj sold $1.56 million. The insider FLEISHER MICHAEL D sold 4,986 shares worth $462,402. The insider Rodrigues Romero sold 87 shares worth $8,103. The insider Savarese James sold 1,285 shares worth $119,171. Shares for $88,567 were sold by Oblak Steve.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46M was made by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares to 146,571 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.